Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a house fire in Maryland. (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A Maryland police officer was in the right place at the right time.

Anne Arundel County police released body camera video of an officer helping residents during a house fire on March 22.

Officials say the officer was driving through the neighborhood when he came upon the fire.

The officer rushed to knock on the door and alerted the homeowner, who was inside at the time.

He then went to the neighbor’s home and told them their house was also catching on fire.

Police say because of the officer, everyone, including the first homeowner’s dogs, made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was called and crews quickly put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
PPB East Precinct’s one-day mission in Menlo Park neighborhood results in 26 arrests.
Portland Police one-day mission in Menlo Park results in 26 arrests
32-year-old Ali Muhammed Quraishi is accused of sexually assaulting four women at the Portland...
Portland club dancer accused of sexually assaulting 4 people may have more victims: Police
Firefighters on scene of fire in Northwest Portland
Explosion, fire completely destroys home in NW Portland
File: Crime scene tape
Dad killed outside Vancouver Starbucks after allegedly asking attacker not to vape near his toddler

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Residents in low-income apartment forced to move within months, say they’re left without options.
Residents in low-income Portland apartments forced to move; say they’re without options
Residents in low-income Portland apartments forced to move; say they’re without options
Oregon law professor expects long pre-trial following Trump indictment.
Oregon law professor expects long pre-trial following Trump indictment
Oregon law professor expects long pre-trial following Trump indictment