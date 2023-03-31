Police searching for suspect in violent downtown Portland robberies

In one case the suspect hit the victim with a golf club, poured hot coffee on him, and stomped on his head while he was down.
Portland police say this person is responsible for a series of violent assaults in the downtown...
Portland police say this person is responsible for a series of violent assaults in the downtown area. They are asking for the public's help to identify them.(PPB)
By Jack Helean
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the person behind a string of violent assaults in downtown Portland.

On Monday, March 13 at 8:36 a.m., officers responded to Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street on a report of an assault and found an injured man who told them he was attacked by a stranger without warning. The suspect hit the victim with a golf club, poured hot coffee on him, and stomped on his head while he was down. The suspect robbed the victim of his backpack before running away. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach

Another assault and robbery was reported the following day on March 14 at 2:44 a.m. at West Burnside Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. Officers and EMS arrived and found a man unconscious on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officers found that the victim had been assaulted and robbed. Detectives believe the suspect is believed to be the same as the previous case.

The first attack was caught on security camera video. WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

The suspect hits the victim with a golf club, pours hot coffee on him, and stomps on his head while he's down.

The suspect is described a black male in his 20s, about 6 foot in height and 185lbs, wears eyeglasses and has a beard. Has been seen wearing a green Oregon Ducks baseball cap or a maroon cap, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, green and black mechanic’s gloves, black backpack, black pants, and white shoes with black laces.

SEE ALSO: Seattle man charged with murder after allegedly chasing down and shooting suspected car thieves

Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the suspect may be connected to other reported assaults. He is known to be in downtown Portland but there is also reason to believe he may be in Milwaukie, Oregon.

If you know the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Matt Brown matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0859. If you see this suspect, do not approach and call 911. Please reference case number 23-65725.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
PPB East Precinct’s one-day mission in Menlo Park neighborhood results in 26 arrests.
Portland Police one-day mission in Menlo Park results in 26 arrests
Firefighters on scene of fire in Northwest Portland
Explosion, fire completely destroys home in NW Portland
File: Crime scene tape
Dad killed outside Vancouver Starbucks after allegedly asking attacker not to vape near his toddler
Police searching for suspect after stabbing
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Beaverton

Latest News

violent attack robbery in downtown Portland
Surveillance video shows assault and robbery in downtown Portland
Residents in low-income apartment forced to move within months, say they’re left without options.
Residents in low-income Portland apartments forced to move; say they’re without options
Residents in low-income Portland apartments forced to move; say they’re without options
Oregon law professor expects long pre-trial following Trump indictment.
Oregon law professor expects long pre-trial following Trump indictment