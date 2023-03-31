Police searching for suspect in violent downtown Portland robberies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the person behind a string of violent assaults in downtown Portland.

On Monday, March 13 at 8:36 a.m., officers responded to Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street on a report of an assault and found an injured man who told them he was attacked by a stranger without warning. The suspect hit the victim with a golf club, poured hot coffee on him, and stomped on his head while he was down. The suspect robbed the victim of his backpack before running away. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Another assault and robbery was reported the following day on March 14 at 2:44 a.m. at West Burnside Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. Officers and EMS arrived and found a man unconscious on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officers found that the victim had been assaulted and robbed. Detectives believe the suspect is believed to be the same as the previous case.

The first attack was caught on security camera video. WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

The suspect hits the victim with a golf club, pours hot coffee on him, and stomps on his head while he's down.

The suspect is described a black male in his 20s, about 6 foot in height and 185lbs, wears eyeglasses and has a beard. Has been seen wearing a green Oregon Ducks baseball cap or a maroon cap, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, green and black mechanic’s gloves, black backpack, black pants, and white shoes with black laces.

Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the suspect may be connected to other reported assaults. He is known to be in downtown Portland but there is also reason to believe he may be in Milwaukie, Oregon.

If you know the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Matt Brown matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0859. If you see this suspect, do not approach and call 911. Please reference case number 23-65725.

