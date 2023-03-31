Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
PPB East Precinct’s one-day mission in Menlo Park neighborhood results in 26 arrests.
Portland Police one-day mission in Menlo Park results in 26 arrests
32-year-old Ali Muhammed Quraishi is accused of sexually assaulting four women at the Portland...
Portland club dancer accused of sexually assaulting 4 people may have more victims: Police
The driver of a suspected stolen SUV caused chaos on I-405 by driving the wrong way causing...
Man in stolen SUV causes chaos on I-405 in Portland, driving wrong way and ramming cars
File: Crime scene tape
Dad killed outside Vancouver Starbucks after allegedly asking attacker not to vape near his toddler

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A snowboarder in Washington state was trapped upside down in a tree well before being rescued...
Snowboarder buried in snow rescued by skier
New Washington State law aims to keep tow truck drivers safe.
New Washington State law aims to keep tow truck drivers safe
New Washington State law aims to keep tow truck drivers safe