3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day

PPB file photo of Narcan used to reverse overdoses.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people died, and several others needed opiate-reversing medication due to drug overdoses in downtown Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said it responded to 11 calls between about 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday of overdoses. Officers used Narcan as a life-saving measure on six of the calls. Three people died among the overdoses. Most of them are suspected to be because of fentanyl.

Police said a 33-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and an unidentified person died in the overdoses.

SEE ALSO: Blanchet House reports using $1,000 worth of Narcan last week

Four of the calls happened in less than an hour. Officers often respond to suspected overdoses alongside medical responders to aid patients and make sure the scene is safe. The death investigations are performed by officers along with investigations by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.

Those suspected overdoses were reported in the following locations:

· 10:29 a.m. SW 1st Ave / SW Main St *Narcan Used*

· 11:01 a.m. 200 block NW 3rd Ave *Narcan Used*

· 11:51 a.m. 600 block of NW Naito Pkwy *DEATH of 33-year-old male*

· 4:40 p.m. SW 4th Ave / SW Washington St *Narcan Used*

· 5:55 p.m. 500 block of SW 6th Ave *Narcan Used*

· 8:20 p.m. SW 4th Ave / SW Washington St *Narcan Used* - *DEATH of 25-year-old female

· 8:33 p.m. W Burnside / NW Broadway

· 8:44 p.m. SW 5th Ave / SW Washington St

· 8:52 p.m. SW Broadway / SW Oak St *DEATH*

· 10:56 p.m. SW Alder / SW 4th Ave *Narcan Used*

· 11:08 p.m. 300 block SW 4th Ave

PPB said resources are available for drug abuse and addiction services. It reminds the public that Oregon law establishes immunity from drug-related offenses for those calling for emergency medical assistance (ORS 475.898):

