Hazelwood residents say deadly assault is latest of many horrible incidents in the area

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, court documents were released related to a deadly assault that happened in a Hazelwood convenience store earlier this month.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to the incident happened in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street on March 17 just after 8 p.m. Officers found paramedics already on scene taking 62-year-old Curtis Davies to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

35-year-old Aaron Reed-Jones was arrested in connection to the incident, charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, negligent homicide, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.

He was booked into jail and is being held without bond.

Nearby neighbors say it’s horrible and is one of the latest incidents to have happened in the area.

“I’m not surprised,” said Amanda. “There’s stuff that happens around here all the time. It’s actually really sad. We have children out here that can’t even play in their own front yards because it’s too dangerous.”

Amanda says it’s been very chaotic in the neighborhood, with stolen cars being brought into the area and several shootings that have happened near their home.

“There was a shooting where our kids were playing outside and one of the neighbors yelled at a man to slow down because he was speeding through here,” said Amanda. “The guy actually got out and started shooting down the street. There was another instance where my husband and I were outside and he got shot in a drive-by. Thankfully everyone was OK, but we are definitely moving away from here.”

Just down the street, we spoke to a resident named Greg.

“This is my little nook,” said Greg. “Yeah, that’s the highest-rated crime Max stop along this line, but that little hill separated all of us from that. Now it’s like it doesn’t even exist anymore. The whole neighborhood is just very sketchy now. It used to be really nice.”

He’s lived in his home near East Burnside for nearly 20 years.

“If you live near train tracks you get immune to the train,” said Greg. “If you live next to the Max stop you get immune to sirens. It’s just kind of a normal everyday thing. You just kind of get numb.”

Both want their community to get better, but aren’t optimistic.

“Honestly it’s going to take a lot to change it,” said Amanda. “I don’t know, I can’t see anything happening soon or changing. Over the last couple of years, it’s just really gotten out of control. It’s just really sad.”

“It’s sad,” said Greg. “With the city politics and legalization of drugs, what do you expect? There’s no repercussions. Somethings got to be done.”

