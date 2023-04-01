Man reported missing found safe in downtown Portland
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was reported missing last month has been found safe, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The Portland Police Bureau said on March 24, an officer took a report of a missing man in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The officer learned on March 23 at about 5 p.m., 29-year-old Steffin Burton went for a walk and did not return.
Police said family found Burton safe on Sunday afternoon in downtown Portland. No other details were released.
