Man reported missing found safe in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was reported missing last month has been found safe, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Portland Police Bureau said on March 24, an officer took a report of a missing man in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The officer learned on March 23 at about 5 p.m., 29-year-old Steffin Burton went for a walk and did not return.

Police said family found Burton safe on Sunday afternoon in downtown Portland. No other details were released.

