Police searching for missing man in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man missing in Portland for over a week without his medications.

The Portland Police Bureau said on March 24, an officer took a report of a missing man in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The officer learned on March 23 at about 5 p.m., 29-year-old Steffin Burton went for a walk and did not return. Attempts to find Burton have been unsuccessful.

Burton is described as five feet, eight inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, long, thin brown/dirty blonde hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt with a skull on the front (as is pictured) and ripped blue jeans. His shoes may be black or grey with blue accents.

Burton’s family said it is unlike him to walk away and they are very concerned about him. They said he needs medications daily. His family said he may have spent time in downtown Portland.

If anyone sees him, you’re asked to call 911. If anyone has information about him or where he might be, you’re asked to e-mail missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-76720.

