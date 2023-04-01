Police searching for missing man in southeast Portland

Portland police is searching for 29-year-old Steffin Burton, who has been missing for over a...
Portland police is searching for 29-year-old Steffin Burton, who has been missing for over a week.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man missing in Portland for over a week without his medications.

The Portland Police Bureau said on March 24, an officer took a report of a missing man in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The officer learned on March 23 at about 5 p.m., 29-year-old Steffin Burton went for a walk and did not return. Attempts to find Burton have been unsuccessful.

Burton is described as five feet, eight inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, long, thin brown/dirty blonde hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt with a skull on the front (as is pictured) and ripped blue jeans. His shoes may be black or grey with blue accents.

Burton’s family said it is unlike him to walk away and they are very concerned about him. They said he needs medications daily. His family said he may have spent time in downtown Portland.

If anyone sees him, you’re asked to call 911. If anyone has information about him or where he might be, you’re asked to e-mail missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-76720.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in low-income apartment forced to move within months, say they’re left without options.
Residents in low-income Portland apartments forced to move; say they’re without options
Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
File: Snow Oregon Cascades
First Alert: Tons of snow coming to the Cascades
A previous MCSO booking photo of Aaron Reed-Jones from 2017
Court docs: Deaf man dies after being punched in the head at Portland deli
Portland police say this person is responsible for a series of violent assaults in the downtown...
Police arrest suspect in violent downtown Portland robberies

Latest News

Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023,...
‘War of the states’: EV, chip makers lavished with subsidies
Woman dead in Lents neighborhood shooting in Portland
Officers found a woman dead in a shooting on Friday night in the Lents neighborhood.
Woman dead in Lents neighborhood shooting in Portland
Vancouver suspect flees hit-and-run with 9-year-old child: Deputies