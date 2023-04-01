Showery Weekend Ahead, & Very Snow in the Mountains

By Jeff Forgeron
Good morning! A cold front moved through the region overnight, and is now pushing east of the Cascades. Steady rain has made the transition to scattered showers, but snow is really coming down in the Cascades. The snow will be relentless in the higher elevations over the next couple of days. I’ll cover those details later in the discussion. As far as the lowlands go, expect passing showers and sunbreaks both today and tomorrow. Our air will turn more unstable with the help of some daytime heating. Those showers will start to tap into that instability later this morning, which will lead to heavier showers containing small hail. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

Both the Cascades & the Coast Range are under a Winter Storm Warning this morning, and that continues through Sunday night. When all is said and done, snowfall totals will range between 2-4 feet in the Cascades (above 2,500 feet). The snow level will drop to about 1,000-1,500 feet the next few nights. Highway 26 through the Coast Range will see about 3-6 inches of snow accumulate in the highest spots. Some of the higher slopes in the Coast Range could see closer to 6-10 inches of snow accumulate. There will also be significant snow accumulation in the Cascade Foothills down to 1,500 feet, where 8-16 inches of snow will be possible. Considering we’ll have heavy showers at times, the snow level could temporarily drop to about 500 ft., especially in the coolest times of the day. Don’t be surprised if you see a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces, or even a wintry mix closer to sea level. We’ll be hard-pressed to see anything like that in the afternoons with highs between 45-50 degrees.

Our weather will gradually dry out around Tuesday afternoon, with a nice warm up expected later in the week. Highs should rebound into the low to mid 60s Thursday & Friday. Just a quick side note though: computer models are at odds regarding shower chances. It’s possible we’ll have a few showers around late in the week. We’ll nail down that part of the forecast in the coming days.

Stay safe if you’re traveling in the higher elevations, and have a great weekend!

