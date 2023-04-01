Vancouver suspect flees hit-and-run with 9-year-old child: Deputies

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from a crash with a 9-year-old child is still on the run.

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. March 14 after a black Lexus crashed into a mailbox and tree at NE Covington Road at NE 73rd Street in Vancouver.

Vancouver suspect flees hit-and-run with 9-year-old child. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

According to deputies, witnesses reported the car because of reckless driving just before the crash. Witnesses further told deputies after the crash they saw a man exit the driver’s seat with a young child and run from the scene.

Deputies were able to confirm the car was stolen soon after. While performing a search, they found a small amount of suspected meth, roughly half a pound of suspected marijuana and what’s believed to be stolen checks and documents belonging to 60 different people, all inside the car.

SEE ALSO: Southeast Portland encampment cleared over safety concerns

The CCSO has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Todd Allen Mouton. The same day of the crash, deputies were able to find the 9-year-old child and their guardian. According to officials, the child is Mouton’s and was suffering from minor scratches following the crash.

Deputies say they now have probable cause to arrest Mouton for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment-of a child, Reckless Driving and Hit and Run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Freudenberg at christopher.freudenberg@clark.wa.gov, reference Clark County Sheriff’s Office case #23002066.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.