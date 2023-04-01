Winterhawks defeat Everett in first of 7 playoff games

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the Trail Blazers were next door actively not trying to win, the 3rd seeded Winterhawks had only winning and entertainment on the mind.

Portland earned home-ice advantage in bringing WHL playoff hockey to the Rose City for a 12th straight year.

“I go down there and just yell my heart out no matter what we are,” says Ardvce Moore.

The Winterhawks are like doggone family.

“I don’t have any children, these are my kids!” Moore says. “They don’t know but that’s OK.” And family tells you like it is. “I wish they would get a little tougher,” Moore says. “We are kind of noted for being a little bit of cream puffs now and then but we aren’t!”

Moore has been coming to the Coliseum since the days of the Portland Buckaroos. The 97-year-old fanatic knows playoff time is the best time.

“I love it and it’s my outing to get out of the house. I just got through having surgery on my eye, I just got new hearing aids and now I am raring to go again,” Moore says. “I’m playoff ready and so is Portland!”

Meeting their rivals from Everett in the playoffs, the Hawks ended the first period tied at 1 as Robbie Frahm-Delorme slipped it by the ‘tips on the power play.

It’s 21-and-under on the junior hockey ice but a blast in the seats and on the feet for all ages.

“We’ve seen a lot of them grow up and go into the NHL and it’s just exciting to watch them from young kids all the way to grown adults and making millions of dollars,” says Brian Gold.

Winterhawks fans are always rich in spirit.

“It’s awesome. It’s Portland. it’s pouring down rain, it’s cold, it’s great,” says Kitty Taylor.

“It’s Oregon, what do you expect?” says Keith Taylor.

You expect young guys like Marcus Nguyen to add to the goal totals early in the 2nd to give the home team the lead and the ac-dc was rocking the joint for the edge until the 3rd and final period.

With just over 9 minutes to go, Hawks on the power play and Marcus Nguyen for the win, 4-to-3.

Game two in the best-of-seven first-round series will be at veterans memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. Puck drops at 6 p.m.s

