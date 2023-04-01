Woman dead in Lents neighborhood shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a shooting in the Lents neighborhood in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9100 block of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.

Police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. No suspect description has been released.

SEE ALSO: Court docs: Deaf man dies after being punched in the head at Portland deli

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has information you’re asked to contact detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-2079, or detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092. Please reference case number 23-83483.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.