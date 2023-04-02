1 injured after man allegedly driving stolen U-Haul crashes in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver suffered trauma injuries after a man allegedly driving a stolen U-Haul crashed into a car early Sunday morning in Gresham, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said at about 3 a.m. Sunday, officers saw a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers attempted to stop the driver. The driver briefly stopped, but then continued eastbound on NE Halsey St.

Officers did not chase the U-Haul, but saw it continue on NE Halsey St. until it appeared to go off the road or crash. When officers went to the scene, they found the U-Haul had hit another car. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient. An updated condition is not available.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to a hospital before being arrested. He has been identified as 18-year-old Nathan Beach. He is facing the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Felony Elude

