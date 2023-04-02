1 injured after man allegedly driving stolen U-Haul crashes in Gresham

A U-Haul crash injured another driver early Sunday morning in Gresham.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver suffered trauma injuries after a man allegedly driving a stolen U-Haul crashed into a car early Sunday morning in Gresham, police said.

The Gresham Police Department said at about 3 a.m. Sunday, officers saw a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers attempted to stop the driver. The driver briefly stopped, but then continued eastbound on NE Halsey St.

Officers did not chase the U-Haul, but saw it continue on NE Halsey St. until it appeared to go off the road or crash. When officers went to the scene, they found the U-Haul had hit another car. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient. An updated condition is not available.

SEE ALSO: 3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to a hospital before being arrested. He has been identified as 18-year-old Nathan Beach. He is facing the following charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Reckless Driving
  • Felony Elude

