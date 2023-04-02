Clark County sheriff begins testing body-worn and vehicle cameras

Clark County Sheriff's office
Clark County Sheriff's office(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is beginning a test of body-worn and vehicle-mounted cameras on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said three deputies and a sergeant will wear an Axon camera. The vehicle-mounted cameras will be tested by two deputies. Axon staff visited the sheriff’s office this week to train employees on how to use the system.

CCSO administrative chief Michael McCabe said work continues toward full implementation of the program. The sheriff’s office said the goal is to be distributing the equipment later this year over several phases.

CCSO said it has 146 sworn positions, including deputies, detectives, sergeants, commanders and executive positions.

