Man arrested after allegedly smashing SW Portland coffee shop window

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly smashing a southwest Portland coffee shop window, according to Portland police.

SEE ALSO: 3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day

Police said the suspect was caught on video smashing the window at Southwest Jefferson Street and Southwest 12th Avenue earlier on Saturday. Officers responded and said they found and arrested the suspect near SW 12th Avenue and SW Yamhill Street.

The suspect, identified as William P. Perry, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.