More showers in the lowlands and mountain snow Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was a wild ride, wasn’t it? As expected, we got a little bit of everything- scattered showers, sun breaks, downpours, some small hail... It really felt like conditions were changing outside about every 10 minutes. High temperatures got a bit warmer than we were expecting though, we hit 52 degrees at the Portland International Airport. Nothing too dramatic materialized on radar, but we’re still watching closely for the possibility of thunderstorms tonight and Sunday.

Rewind it back and replay for Sunday. Temperatures might be a hair cooler, but we’ll once again see spotty showers mixed with sun breaks, thunderstorm or hail chances, and plenty of mountain snow. A foot and a half of snow has already accumulated up at the ski resorts (in the last 24 hours), and we’ll probably see another foot or more pile up by this time tomorrow night. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades and Coast Range through Monday morning. Due to the fact that travel conditions Sunday will be similar to today through the passes, we’ll go ahead and call another First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades.

The showers look much lighter as we head into Monday, but isolated showers will still be around. Since our snow level will be hovering around 1,000′, we could see dustings up at higher elevations of the metro area. It won’t stick around for long, though. Temperatures should be back in the low 50s both Monday and Tuesday. It looks like precipitation will taper off by midday Tuesday, and then we’ll get some dry and warmer days.

Models are still indicating a high pressure ridge will strengthen mid-to-late week, but there are some wiggles in the jet stream that could bring us shower chances Friday and Saturday. We’ll see. Temperatures will keep trending warmer and warmer as we head through next weekend, though. We’ll be in the upper 60s next weekend. That first 70-degree day is somewhere around the corner...

