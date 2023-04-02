Portlanders ‘awaken the dragon’ in annual boat blessing ceremony
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders gathered on Saturday to awaken the dragon and bless the boats in the annual Eye Dotting Ceremony.
SEE ALSO: Are people fleeing Oregon? Census shows population decline
This event marks the beginning of the Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race season. The formal blessing ceremony was conducted by a Buddhist master from Portland.
The races take place June 10 and 11 on the Willamette River at Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.