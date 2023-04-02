Portlanders ‘awaken the dragon’ in annual boat blessing ceremony

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders gathered on Saturday to awaken the dragon and bless the boats in the annual Eye Dotting Ceremony.

This event marks the beginning of the Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race season. The formal blessing ceremony was conducted by a Buddhist master from Portland.

The races take place June 10 and 11 on the Willamette River at Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

