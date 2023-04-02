Woman shot and killed at Hillsboro bar; police looking for 4 suspects

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police is looking for tips finding suspects in a murder of a woman at a bar early Sunday morning.

The Hillsboro Police Department said at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at Kim Red Rose bar in the 800 block of Southwest Oak Street. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside.

SEE ALSO: 3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day

Police said the initial report was that someone shot the woman and then left in a car. Evidence at the scene showed there were at least four people who were asked to leave the bar. One of them shot and killed the woman. More shots were fired outside the bar.

Detectives from Hillsboro police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation. They are asking for tips from anyone who knows the four people who were asked to leave. They believe one vehicle in the parking lot was hit by gunfire, but the driver likely left before noticing. They are asking anyone parked at the bar to check their vehicles for damage.

SEE ALSO: Woman dead in SE Portland shooting, neighbor says she doesn’t feel safe

Anyone with information should call detective Pat LaMonica at (503) 681-6175.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.