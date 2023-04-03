9 arrested in North Portland retail theft sting

By Riley Blake
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says nine people were taken into custody following a two-day retail theft operation in North Portland.

The operation took place March 31 and April 1 at the Cascade Station Shopping Center with police working alongside the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and several local businesses.

PPB says five people involved in multiple retail thefts were arrested during the first mission. According to the bureau, the unnamed suspects had multiple warrants for thefts and other “theft-related crimes.”

On the second day of the operation, officers made 10 traffic stops and recovered one stolen vehicle. A second car evaded the police. An additional four suspects were taken into custody with multiple warrants for similar theft charges.

PPB says future operations to address retail theft are planned.

