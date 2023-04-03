First Alert Weather Day: Spring storm dumps more than foot of snow on Mt. Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A late-season storm dumped a couple of feet of snow on Mount Hood ski resorts, and a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades through Monday morning.

Ski resorts said some lifts were closed or delayed on Sunday due to storm conditions and storm recovery. They said in the past 24 hours, they’ve received well over a foot a snow.

Many visitors said they’re surprised by the amount of snow on Mt. Hood over the weekend.

“Definitely surprised,” Catherine Hoyle said. “This is the second time I’ve seen snow, so I wasn’t expecting this much snow.”

For one group of friends, they said they’re trying to head back down to Portland before road conditions get any worse.

“We’ve been shoveling for about half an hour now,” Eliana Feinstein said. “Our plan, we’re trying to get back before the sun sets.”

But first, they needed to be able to get to their car.

“We’ll just keep chipping away at this until it’s manageable to get our chains on and we can get out of here safely,” Ashton Mann said.

For people who had just gotten up to Mount Hood, they said they were prepared for winter driving conditions.

“I had to put my chains on, so I had to drive kind of slow,” Nahom Ketema said. “But it was all right.”

Ski resorts said for those hitting the slopes in these conditions, be sure to ride with a buddy and be aware of deep snow hazards. Some visitors said the fresh powder is just what they were looking for.

“I honestly love the snow,” Elizabeth Beaver said. “It’s really nice to get a last look of the snow before it’s all over.”

Timberline said their shuttles are on limited operation, and ski resorts remind everyone to remain patient on the road.

