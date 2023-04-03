Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Masks will no longer be required in Oregon healthcare settings starting Monday.

Masks have been mandatory in healthcare settings since August of 2021, but the requirement will be lifted this week.

While this includes hospitals, dental offices, and long-term care facilities, some healthcare settings may decide to continue requiring masks.

