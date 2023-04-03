Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Masks will no longer be required in Oregon healthcare settings starting Monday.

Masks have been mandatory in healthcare settings since August of 2021, but the requirement will be lifted this week.

SEE ALSO: 3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day

While this includes hospitals, dental offices, and long-term care facilities, some healthcare settings may decide to continue requiring masks.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
Residents in low-income apartment forced to move within months, say they’re left without options.
Residents in low-income Portland apartments forced to move; say they’re without options
Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
PPB file photo of Narcan used to reverse overdoses.
3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day
Woman dead in SE Portland shooting, neighbor says she doesn’t feel safe
Woman dead in SE Portland shooting, neighbor says she doesn’t feel safe

Latest News

Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
Clark County sheriff begins testing body-worn and vehicle cameras
First Alert Weather Day: Spring storm dumps more than foot of snow on Mt. Hood
First Alert Weather Day: Spring storm dumps more than foot of snow on Mt. Hood