Man walking coast-to-coast for mental health reaches Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A man walking coast-to-coast for mental health is now in Oregon.

Kyndal Ray is on a journey across the country to raise awareness about mental health. Ray, who has battled addiction and mental health, started his journey on Jan. 1 of 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ray is now on Day 352 of walking and is making his way from The Dalles to Hood River. He has posted photos and video on Facebook of his journey, along with the local people he has met along the way.

“We’ve only got a couple miles left until Hood River, Oregon. We got Leslie who came out to walk the last couple miles with us. She stopped earlier and said ‘hey I’m gonna walk the last couple of miles,’ so we’re out here getting it in,” Ray said in a video posted Sunday.

By the end of his walk, Ray will have walked through 11 states. Currently, he’s walked more than 2,900 miles and is less than 200 miles from his finish line.

Ray is expecting to reach Long Beach, Washington, on April 12, which is the four-year anniversary of his sobriety.

To learn more about Ray’s journey, visit his Facebook page here.

