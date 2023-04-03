Mixed shower chance Monday & Tuesday mornings

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another exciting weather day for those of us west of the Cascades with scattered showers, occasional hail showers, and sun breaks. More of those showers seemed to pass over Portland today, because we are seeing larger rainfall totals than yesterday. It’s cool out there, too. Portland didn’t make it out of the mid 40s. We’re still tracking the possibility of thunderstorms or pockets of downpours this evening.

The mountains are ending up with fantastic snow! We’re wrapping up the Winter Storm Warning on the higher end of what we were expecting as far as snow totals go. Since Friday, Timberline Lodge has seen almost 4 feet of snow accumulate. Skibowl got about 2 feet, and Meadows has seen about 40 inches pile up.

As our snow level dips a bit tonight and tomorrow night, some folks might wake up to snowflakes in the air the next couple mornings. Accumulations will be minimal if there are any at all in the metro area, with better chances up at the higher elevations. Perhaps just a dusting in the grass. We should be warming up into the low 50s again Monday and Tuesday with spotty showers, and unfortunately our warm/dry pattern keeps getting pushed out later and later.

Models are indicating we’re getting stuck between the cooler/wetter airmass and the warmer/drier airmass, which is a prime position for wet weather. It appears after drying out a bit Tuesday afternoon and evening, another front will come through Wednesday afternoon. The wet weather lingers through Thursday and Friday until we finally see the ridge of high pressure strengthening for some warmer and drier weather. We may not see the 60s until Friday, but we may hit our first 70-degree day next weekend! Stay tuned.

