Mixed Shower Chance Today

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KPTV)
By Andy Carson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Monday morning! We are watching a few showers pass through this morning. We may see a few snow flakes mixed in, especially at higher elevations. If anything sticks it will be up high and not last for long. Through the day we will have another run of showers, sun breaks and possible isolated thunderstorms and small hail.  Today’s high will hit 51 degrees. Tomorrow will pretty much be a carbon copy of today, only one degree warmer to 52. Wednesday starts off pretty dry, but by late morning to early afternoon some steady rain arrives to take us through the day as well as Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 50s. Friday takes us to 60 degrees with a few scattered showers. A glimmer of hope by the weekend.  Cloud sun mix with a chance of a stray shower, but much warm air sweeps in taking us to 67 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday!

We don’t officially have any First Alert Weather Days. Keep in mind with all the snow that fell over the weekend in the Cascades, the passes will still be a challenge for driving over without all the proper gear and experience. We are expecting another 1-4 inches in the Cascades today. Winter storm warnings over the Cascades and Coast Range are due to expire at 5:30 this morning.

