Oregon Senate passes bill to ban foam food containers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a bipartisan vote on Monday, the Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 543, which would phase out the use of polystyrene foam foodware, packing peanuts and coolers. In addition, the bill prohibits the use of PFAS, a toxic “forever chemical,” found in food packaging starting January 1, 2025.

The vote was 20-9.

“Products that have a ‘forever’ impact on our planet, like polystyrene, which doesn’t biodegrade, and PFAS forever chemicals that build up in our bodies and environment, should be eliminated,” said Senator Janeen Sollman (SD-15). “Senate Bill 543 is an important step in getting us closer to the zero waste future we’re working to build, and I look forward to my colleagues in the House passing this vital legislation.”

Expanded polystyrene is a type of foamed plastic derived from fossil fuels that is widely used in food containers and packaging. This disposable packaging is typically thrown out after one use and easily breaks down into smaller pieces that are difficult to clean up. Their pieces can stay in the environment for centuries.

Plastic foam is one of the most common items found polluting Oregon’s beaches, according to a statement from the Senate on Monday.

“Nothing we use for just a few minutes should pollute the environment for hundreds of years,” said Celeste Meiffren-Swango, state director with Environment Oregon. “Thanks to Senator Sollman’s leadership, Oregon is one step closer to joining nine Oregon cities and eight other states that have taken action to reduce wasteful polystyrene foodware and other products, and we look forward to seeing this bill continue to move through the legislature.”

According to recent polling data from Oceana, 88% of Oregon voters support state and local policies to reduce single-use plastics, and 76% specifically support policies that reduce the use of plastic foam foodware, packing peanuts and coolers.

“Plastics are overwhelming our oceans, killing marine life, and devastating ecosystems. The only way to head off this crisis is to start reducing the amount of plastic we create, use and throw away, and to start doing that as quickly as possible,” said Tara Brock, Oceana’s Pacific Counsel based in Portland. “Senate Bill 543 is a practical step in tackling the plastic pollution problem here in Oregon, and we applaud the leadership of the Senators who listened to the voices of Oregonians and voted to move the bill forward today.”

According to a Senate statement, the bill is different from one that was introduced in 2019 and again in 2021, because it also includes a phase out of PFAS in food packaging. PFAS are a class of highly fluorinated toxic chemicals used in many food containers and packaging due to their oil-, stain- and water- repellent properties. PFAS are “forever chemicals” that accumulate in the environment and human bodies and are linked to cancer, high cholesterol, reproductive and thyroid problems, and immune suppression.

“Not only is styrene toxic for human and environmental health, but so is PFAS in foodware,” said Jamie Pang, Environmental Health Program Director at the Oregon Environmental Council. “PFAS has been found in the blood of nearly every American, including newborn babies. Phasing out PFAS in foodware can eliminate a significant source of exposure to cancer-causing and endocrine disrupting chemicals that pollute our bodies and waterways.”

The bill now heads to the Oregon House for consideration.

