Oregon State graduate opens new wine bar in Corvallis

The wine bar is located in the heart of downtown Corvallis, on Southwest Second Street.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State University graduate studying fermentation sciences noticed a need for a wine bar in a city full of breweries, so he decided to open his own.

Corazón is the new wine bar in Corvallis. The bar specializes in wines from across the Pacific Northwest with select imports from Spain and Mexico.

The owner, Nick Cheatham, says it’s really important for him to represent the Hispanic community as they make up a big majority of the workforce in the vineyards and throughout the community.

“It’s really important for the Hispanic community to be, to be represented not only in Corvallis, but here and in the Pacific Northwest because they make up the majority of the workforce in the vineyards, and also you know, in the cellars in our wineries,” Cheatham said. “So having, having worked alongside them and me being a Mexican, I want to promote as many people not only who work in the cellars and stuff but like create a space for people to come and feel comfortable and learn a little bit about Latino culture.”

SEE ALSO: Man walking coast-to-coast for mental health reaches Oregon

Corvallis in Latin translates to “Heart of the Valley.” With Cheatham’s multicultural upbringing, he says Corazón was the obvious choice for the name.

The wine bar is located in the heart of downtown Corvallis, at 208 Southwest 2nd Street.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Capitol Bar and Lounge in NE Portland opens after challenges, heartbreak in 2022
Capitol Bar and Lounge in NE Portland opens after challenges, heartbreak in 2022
Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach

Latest News

Oregon State graduate opens new wine bar in Corvallis
Police sketch of a man who tried to attempt a woman in a rural area near Roy, Washington.
Police release sketch of attempted kidnapper in Washington
Police arrest suspect in violent downtown Portland robberies
Oxbow, Oregon.
Two men killed in plane crash near Idaho-Oregon border