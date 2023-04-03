Oregon State graduate opens new wine bar in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State University graduate studying fermentation sciences noticed a need for a wine bar in a city full of breweries, so he decided to open his own.

Corazón is the new wine bar in Corvallis. The bar specializes in wines from across the Pacific Northwest with select imports from Spain and Mexico.

The owner, Nick Cheatham, says it’s really important for him to represent the Hispanic community as they make up a big majority of the workforce in the vineyards and throughout the community.

“It’s really important for the Hispanic community to be, to be represented not only in Corvallis, but here and in the Pacific Northwest because they make up the majority of the workforce in the vineyards, and also you know, in the cellars in our wineries,” Cheatham said. “So having, having worked alongside them and me being a Mexican, I want to promote as many people not only who work in the cellars and stuff but like create a space for people to come and feel comfortable and learn a little bit about Latino culture.”

Corvallis in Latin translates to “Heart of the Valley.” With Cheatham’s multicultural upbringing, he says Corazón was the obvious choice for the name.

The wine bar is located in the heart of downtown Corvallis, at 208 Southwest 2nd Street.

