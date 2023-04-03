Police release sketch of attempted kidnapper in Washington

ROY Wash. (KPTV) - Police have released a sketch of the suspect in a strange attempted kidnapping case involving a box and several sandbags that blocked off a road in western Washington state.

It happened last week on March 30 in the early morning around 6 a.m., when a woman and her 11-year-old son were driving in a rural area near Roy, Washington, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

When the woman reached the intersection of 420th and Harts Lake Valley Road, she saw several sandbags and a box blocking the roadway. Police said the area is rural and isolated.

The woman exited her car to move the items so she could keep driving, and that’s when a man attacked her – pulling a bag over her head and bear hugging her.

She fought back and broke free from the man, and yelled to her son to call 911.

The suspect ran off through a nearby field.

Police sketch of a man who tried to attempt a woman in a rural area near Roy, Washington. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

According to investigators, the suspect is a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 30, standing around 5′7″ tall. At the time of the attack, he was dressed in a camouflage jacket, pants, and black gloves, and his build was described as muscular. Investigators also said he had coarse hair that was longer on top and shorter on the sides.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“In addition to asking for the public’s help, we want everyone to be aware of this tactic being used by the suspect, the sheriff’s department said. “If there is something blocking the roadway reverse and get to a safe area to call someone to assist you in moving the obstacles. Please report any other suspicious activity like this so we can document it and possibly locate this suspect.”

