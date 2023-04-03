Snowflakes again Tuesday morning

Happy Monday to you all,

The morning started off with a wintry feeling with mixed showers, just snow for some, and lows below average in the mid to upper 30s. Although we’ve seen showers off and on today, we’ve only gathered .01″ of rain by this later afternoon. We are considerably warmer right now than this time yesterday, with most of the forecast area 4-10 degrees warmer. Tomorrow will be pretty similar to today. Lows tonight may be a bit chillier in the mid-30s, but we’ll warm up to the high 40s low 50s again. We’ll also see a chance for mixed showers again in the morning. Those will turn to just rain by mid-morning and be scattered throughout the day.

It looks like we’ll have a short dry spell from tomorrow night through Wednesday afternoon, but Thursday through Saturday are shaping up to be rather rainy days, with Thursday and Saturday being the wettest. We also stay on the cooler side below average in the low to mid-50s until Saturday. Saturday through Monday have the highest potential to get us back above average and in at least the mid-60s. Overnight is a different story. We get back to average Wednesday night into Thursday morning, low 40s, and remain in the 40s all week. We could even see upper 40s overnight Saturday and Sunday leading into Monday.

