Snowflakes again Tuesday morning

No totally dry days this week
No totally dry days this week
No totally dry days this week(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday to you all,

The morning started off with a wintry feeling with mixed showers, just snow for some, and lows below average in the mid to upper 30s. Although we’ve seen showers off and on today, we’ve only gathered .01″ of rain by this later afternoon. We are considerably warmer right now than this time yesterday, with most of the forecast area 4-10 degrees warmer. Tomorrow will be pretty similar to today. Lows tonight may be a bit chillier in the mid-30s, but we’ll warm up to the high 40s low 50s again. We’ll also see a chance for mixed showers again in the morning. Those will turn to just rain by mid-morning and be scattered throughout the day.

It looks like we’ll have a short dry spell from tomorrow night through Wednesday afternoon, but Thursday through Saturday are shaping up to be rather rainy days, with Thursday and Saturday being the wettest. We also stay on the cooler side below average in the low to mid-50s until Saturday. Saturday through Monday have the highest potential to get us back above average and in at least the mid-60s. Overnight is a different story. We get back to average Wednesday night into Thursday morning, low 40s, and remain in the 40s all week. We could even see upper 40s overnight Saturday and Sunday leading into Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Capitol Bar and Lounge in NE Portland opens after challenges, heartbreak in 2022
Capitol Bar and Lounge in NE Portland opens after challenges, heartbreak in 2022
Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach

Latest News

4/3/23
First Alert Monday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (4/3)
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/3)
7-Day Forecast
Mixed Shower Chance Today
7 day
Mixed shower chance Monday & Tuesday mornings