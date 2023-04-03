Top players from Oregon and Wash. State high schools face off in Hillsboro
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro’s Liberty High School served as the host site to the only inter-state all-star hoops game for senior class students in Washington and Oregon on Sunday.
The 27th annual WAVOR all-star game, formerly known as the Northwest Shootout, featured top-flight girls and boys rosters with Class of 2023 seniors.
FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was invited to check out the action.
