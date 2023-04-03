Two men killed in plane crash near Idaho-Oregon border

OXBOW, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were killed in plane crash near the Idaho-Oregon border on Sunday morning.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Ash and Lt. Downing were in the Oxbow area just before 10 a.m. when they saw an airplane that appeared to be in distress. The plane then crashed into the hillside.

Sheriff Ash, Lt. Downing and Deputy Thompson began searching the area for the downed plane and were assisted by bystanders and Idaho Power employees. The sheriff’s office said they found the crash site on a ridge above the Idaho Power complex.

The pilot, 43-year-old Terry Lee Richards, and passenger, 24-year-old Caleb Andrew Tennant, both from Middleton, Idaho, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Richards and Tennant were flying to Lewiston, Idaho, after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport. The type of plane they were in was not released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

