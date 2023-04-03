Two men killed in plane crash near Idaho-Oregon border

Oxbow, Oregon.
Oxbow, Oregon.(Baker County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXBOW, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were killed in plane crash near the Idaho-Oregon border on Sunday morning.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Ash and Lt. Downing were in the Oxbow area just before 10 a.m. when they saw an airplane that appeared to be in distress. The plane then crashed into the hillside.

Sheriff Ash, Lt. Downing and Deputy Thompson began searching the area for the downed plane and were assisted by bystanders and Idaho Power employees. The sheriff’s office said they found the crash site on a ridge above the Idaho Power complex.

The pilot, 43-year-old Terry Lee Richards, and passenger, 24-year-old Caleb Andrew Tennant, both from Middleton, Idaho, died in the crash.

SEE ALSO: Man walking coast-to-coast for mental health reaches Oregon

The sheriff’s office said Richards and Tennant were flying to Lewiston, Idaho, after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport. The type of plane they were in was not released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
Capitol Bar and Lounge in NE Portland opens after challenges, heartbreak in 2022
Capitol Bar and Lounge in NE Portland opens after challenges, heartbreak in 2022
PPB file photo of Narcan used to reverse overdoses.
3 die in 11 overdose calls in downtown Portland in 1 day

Latest News

Man walking coast-to-coast for mental health reaches Oregon
Kyndal Ray and Leslie in the Columbia River Gorge
Man walking coast-to-coast for mental health reaches Oregon
Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon
Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon, Washington
Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon