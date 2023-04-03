FOUND: Vancouver mom of 3 reported missing, police say
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police said they found a 38-year-old Vancouver woman who they had announced was missing only half an hour earlier.
Police said Lavaughnda Jones, a mother of three children, left her sister’s home in Portland to return to her Vancouver home, but never arrived.
At 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, they announced that she had been found safe.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.