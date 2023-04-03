Woman found dead in N Portland, police investigating

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Victory Boulevard, near the onramp to Interstate-5, after reports of a body. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a dead woman.

Police said an autopsy will be preformed to determine the cause and manor of death.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781. Please refer to case number 23-84940.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as information is released.

