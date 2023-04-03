Woman found dead in N Portland, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Victory Boulevard, near the onramp to Interstate-5, after reports of a body. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a dead woman.

SEE ALSO: Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects

Police said an autopsy will be preformed to determine the cause and manor of death.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781. Please refer to case number 23-84940.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as information is released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.