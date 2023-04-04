1 dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a home caught fire in Hillsboro Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a duplex in the 200 block of Southeast 28th Avenue, near Main Street. Fire officials confirmed to FOX 12 that one person has died.

It’s not known at this time if there are any other victims.

We’re at a house fire on 28th street near Main Street in Hillsboro. Fire officials confirm there is one fatality. Unknown if there are any other victims at this time. Fire crews are still inside the duplex. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wg8GkVFOGS — Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) April 4, 2023

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

