1 dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro

One person has died after a home caught fire in Hillsboro Tuesday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a home caught fire in Hillsboro Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a duplex in the 200 block of Southeast 28th Avenue, near Main Street. Fire officials confirmed to FOX 12 that one person has died.

It’s not known at this time if there are any other victims.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting.
9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting
Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
Oxbow, Oregon.
Two men killed in plane crash near Idaho-Oregon border
KPTV File Image
Woman found dead in North Portland, police investigating

Latest News

1 dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro
Man on coast-to-coast journey passes through Oregon
Bill aiming to cap rent increases in Oregon moves to senate floor
Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers