Bill aiming to cap rent increases in Oregon moves to senate floor

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Senate Committee on Housing and Development has voted to move Senate Bill 611, with added amendments, to the Senate floor for a vote.

The original bill has been amended to remove some tenant protections, such as removing a requirement for landlords to provide 3 months’ worth of rent when serving a tenant with a no-cause eviction.

Originally, SB 611 had rent increases capped at 8%, or 3% plus the consumer price index. an added amendment has changed that to 10% or 5% plus the consumer price index.

Oregonians have been calling lawmakers for help, as seen in a public hearing on the bill last week.

“I’ve had to forgo medical treatment, less doctors’ appointments, and my family doesn’t eat anything we can’t buy without food temps,” said Portland tenant James. “We don’t take my kids out to the park because we can’t afford the gas.”

Some speaking against SB 611 say lawmakers are focusing on the wrong issue.

SEE ALSO: Oregon lawmakers seek to reduce rent increases

“Washington state did not pass their rent control law that they had up and instead went full speed ahead working on addressing the supply issues,” said Multifamily NW lobbyist Molly McGrew. “I think that’s something that Oregonians need us to do as well.”

in a work session Monday morning, state senators voted along party lines.

“We are all well aware of what we have been calling a housing crisis and that has to do with a lack of production,” said Sen. Dick Andreson, District 5 Republican and vice-chair for Senate Committee on Housing and Development. “I don’t see this bill helping that. In fact, I think it’s a hindrance.”

“There was a lot of heartbreaking testimonies we heard from people across the state who really struggle with rent increases,” said Sen. Kayse Jama, District 24 Democrat and Chair for Senate Committee on Housing and Development. “The reality is this will be another tool in our toolbox.”

When reached for comment on the passage of an amended SB 611, Stable Homes of Oregon Families sent the following statement:

“We want to thank Sen. Campos and Sen. Jama for their work moving SB 611 forward. Even this narrowed bill will help the millions of Oregonians who rent their homes. We strongly urge that the full Senate listen to Oregon renters who are feeling the squeeze of our state’s housing crisis and quickly pass SB 611 as soon as possible and thank the hundreds of tenants who submitted testimony and shared their stories about the impacts of high rent increases.”

Senate Bill 611 will now move to the Senate floor for a vote.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.