Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said they’re desperate for answers about their missing teenage daughter.

She hasn’t been seen since Thursday of last week.

Her family said they’ve posted flyers and said they won’t stop searching until she’s back home.

“We just want Lucia home. That’s all we want. We just want Lucia home,” Lucia’s sister said. “She’s a smart, beautiful, loving girl.”

They said Thursday was when they saw their 15-year-old daughter last.

“The last time we saw her was 5 o’clock on Thursday. She left, we have this restaurant in Hillsboro,” Lucia’s sister said. “She came in, she dropped off the keys with my mom and she left.”

SEE ALSO: Kotek ends state worker pandemic-era travel reimbursements

Lucia Silva-Santiago was reported missing on March 30. Hillsboro Police said she was last seen near the area of Southeast 11th Place and Walnut Street on Thursday evening.

“She has long, wavy, curly, brown highlights,” Lucia’s sister said. “She has a lot of freckles. She was wearing blue jeans, some white and black Vans, a really baggy hoody, a gray baggy hoodie.”

Her family said they’re concerned for her safety.

“She had no backpack, she didn’t take anything with her,” Lucia’s sister said. “She’s on foot. She doesn’t have any identification. She has no driver’s license.”

Lucia’s sister said people did report potentially seeing her later in the evening on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Accused murderer of Vancouver mom and daughter held without bail

“Some staff members at a Dollar Tree,” Lucia’s sister said. “They did see her at 6 o’clock here by Sunset, passing by Dollar Tree.”

She said they think she may be in a neighboring county. And her family said they have reason to believe she may not be alone.

“The community of Hillsboro and not just Hillsboro, Portland, Vancouver,” Lucia’s sister said. “We just want her to be safe, we just want a phone call from her saying she’s OK and that’s it.”

Contact Hillsboro Police if you have any information at 503-629-0111 regarding case number 23-6002.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.