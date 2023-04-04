Few Showers Today, Wetter System Arriving by Wednesday P.M.

Good morning! It’s a cool & showery start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures are generally in the 30s west of the Cascades, so a wintry mix or wet snow is possible through mid to late morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with a lot of dry time expected. Any showers that develop after midday will be capable of producing downpours and small hail. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Our weather should be mainly dry between tonight and Wednesday morning. Conditions will turn wet again Wednesday afternoon and evening as a warm front moves into the region. Eventually, a cold front will approach, bringing more significant rain and high elevation snow on Thursday. The snow level should be quite a bit higher on Thursday compared to what we’ve been dealing with the past several days. Expect the snow level to be closer to 5,000-6,000 feet.

We’ll see a transition back to showers & sunbreaks as we wrap up the week, with just a few leftover showers on Saturday. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll catch a completely dry day this holiday weekend as high pressure struggles to build over the Pacific Northwest. Most signs point to another wet system coming in around midday Easter Sunday. The arrival time of that system is still up in the air, so stay tuned for adjustments. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal norms, topping out in the low 60s. That should keep our snow level above the Cascade Passes through the holiday weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

