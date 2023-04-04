GPS monitoring could help protect domestic abuse victims in Washington

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Efforts are underway to improve protections for victims of domestic violence in Washington state. A bill sponsored by a survivor of domestic violence is on its way to the Senate floor.

Representative Lauren Davis says she spent hundreds of days living in terror, hiding from an ex-boyfriend who threatened to harm her. She knows firsthand the challenges of finding protection from domestic violence and is focused now on helping other women not suffer the same fate.

Davis created House Bill 1715. It’s aimed at preventing domestic violence homicides like the ones Kirkland Warren is accused of committing in Clark County. Meshay Melendez had a protective order against Warren but investigators accuse him of killing her and her daughter anyway. Representative Davis hopes to expand GPS monitoring of offenders across the state, create a right to counsel for low-income survivors and strengthen civil protection orders.

Davis says 40 to 60% of domestic violence protection orders are violated.

“We know now that having a protection order is actually a risk factor for domestic violence homicide,” says Davis. “One-quarter of women murdered by intimate partners had a protection order at the time of the homicide.”

Representative Davis is a strong believer in the effectiveness of GPS monitoring of offenders when it comes to protecting domestic violence survivors. But she says this technology is only available now in two counties in Washington: Clark County and King County.

