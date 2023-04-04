Kotek ends state worker pandemic-era travel reimbursements

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek ended travel cost reimbursements for remote state workers that were implemented during the pandemic.

The policy paid the travel costs for employees who work remotely, including those who work out-of-state, when they needed to travel to their offices in Oregon.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Senate passes bill to ban foam food containers

State employees will continue to be allowed to work remotely as approved by their agencies, the Governor’s office said in a statement. But they will not have their travel costs paid back by the state on the occasions when they have to come back to the office.

SEE ALSO: Healthcare mask mandate ends in Oregon, Washington

The policy change is due to take effect on September 1, 2023.

“We must ensure that state resources are used effectively to serve Oregonians and that our policies reflect the evolving needs of our workforce and the public,” Chief Operating Officer and interim Director of the Department of Administrative Services Berri Leslie said. “Employees will continue to be allowed to work remotely as approved by their state agencies. We look forward to implementing this change and continuing to refine our policies to meet the needs of our state employees.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.