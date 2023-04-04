Police: Vandalism suspect used security guard as shield to avoid arrest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of vandalizing a business and running from officers was arrested in downtown Portland Monday.

Officers responded to a vandalism call at about 11:14 a.m. in the 1000 block of Southwest 10th Avenue and found a window of a business that had been broken by a rock. Police said officers were given a photograph of the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old David Everding, of Portland, was spotted by a witness later in the day. Officers tried to contact Everding but he fled on foot and went into an office building near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street.

According to police, Everding grabbed a security guard inside the building and used the guard as a shield to avoid being arrested. The guard was eventually released and was not hurt.

Everding was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree kidnapping, coercion, resisting arrest, harassment, first-degree criminal mischief, and escape.

Everding will be arraigned at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

