Portland Japanese Garden hosts its first artist-in-residence with unique exhibition

A new artist-in-residence program at the Portland Japanese Garden is officially underway!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new artist-in-residence program at the Japan Institute at the Portland Japanese Garden is officially underway!

The exhibition of the their inaugural artist Rui Sasaki, a world-renowned Japanese glass artist, is on display now through June 12. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to the garden to get an inside look at the works and what’s next for the program.

For dates, hours and tickets click here.

