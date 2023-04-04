Portland woman sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman has been sentenced for her role in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Lilith Anton Saer, 31, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Washington D.C. federal court to three years of probation and $500 in restitution.

She pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to parading, demonstrating or picketing at a Capitol building. Other charges against her - including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and entering and remaining in a restricted building - were dropped as part of her plea agreement.

Saer was arrested in July 2022 in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

According to court documents, the FBI were able to identify her after numerous tips on Twitter identified photos of Saer at the Capitol during the insurrection. The tips linked her with conspiracy group, QAnon.

