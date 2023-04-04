Portland Trail Blazers sign 10-day deal with forward Justin Minaya

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Justin Minaya to a 10-day deal, the team announced Tuesday.

24-year-old Minaya has played 27 games (25 starts) for the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League. Minaya has recorded averages of 12.7 points (48.7% FG, 33.9% 3PT), 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 35.1 minutes during the 2022-23 season.

SEE ALSO: Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’

Minaya played college basketball at Providence.

The Trail Blazers are currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 33-45 record.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.