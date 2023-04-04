Portland Trail Blazers sign 10-day deal with forward Justin Minaya

Providence's Justin Minaya in the second half of a college basketball game against the South...
Providence's Justin Minaya in the second half of a college basketball game against the South Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Providence won 66-57. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Justin Minaya to a 10-day deal, the team announced Tuesday.

24-year-old Minaya has played 27 games (25 starts) for the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League. Minaya has recorded averages of 12.7 points (48.7% FG, 33.9% 3PT), 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 35.1 minutes during the 2022-23 season.

Minaya played college basketball at Providence.

The Trail Blazers are currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 33-45 record.

