Vancouver mother has hearing fully restored with gift of hearing aids

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Maryjean Trump has been dealing with adversity her entire life after being born with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which affects the nervous system. One of the major hurdles has been hearing loss.

“A lot of social anxiety,” Trump said. “Because people don’t like to be told that they have to repeat themselves.”

The Vancouver mother also has three children. She said, at times like when she’s trying to talk with her son, it’s difficult.

“He’ll get frustrated because he has to repeat himself,” Trump said. “That makes me a little frustrated because I’m not trying to make him upset.”

But now Trump is able to take on her challenge much easier. Miracle-Ear in Vancouver just gave her a new set of hearing aids for free through its foundation.

“This is the first time getting these ones today,” Trump said. “It’s fantastic.”

Trump got the new hearing aids just about three weeks after first walking through the door at the business. She said now her life is drastically improved.

“(I’m) not making people upset because they think I’m being rude or ignoring them when in reality I just can’t hear them,” she said.

Her close friend, Jarysca Walsh, said she’s there to help her as much as possible. But Trump tries to do as much as she can herself and hopes to be an inspiration.

“Medical conditions don’t change you,” Walsh said. “It’s how you react to them that change you.”

Trump wants others to know there are resources like this to battle the adversity like she faces.

“I spent the last seven years as a (certified nursing assistant),” she said. “Having my positive outlook on life, seeing that help my patients, makes it even better.”

