WATCH LIVE: Former Pres. Trump to appear in court for arraignment

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (KPTV) - An extraordinary moment in U.S. history will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

FULL STORY: Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting.
9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting
Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
Oxbow, Oregon.
Two men killed in plane crash near Idaho-Oregon border
Police sketch of a man who tried to attempt a woman in a rural area near Roy, Washington.
Police release sketch of attempted kidnapper in Washington

Latest News

1 dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro
One dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro
1 dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro
Man on coast-to-coast journey passes through Oregon
Bill aiming to cap rent increases in Oregon moves to senate floor