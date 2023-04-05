3 fuzzy baby bats born at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three Rodrigues flying fox pups were recently born at the Oregon Zoo.

The pups will cling to their mothers’ abdomens until they can fly on their own. Visitors to the zoo can catch a glimpse of the new arrivals in the bat cave, located in the Africa Rainforest area.

The endangered species, called the “flying fox,” are native only to a tiny island in the Indian Ocean, about 900 miles east of Madagascar. The zoo says the bat plays an important ecological role on the island.

The zoo says the new pups are living proof of the impact people can have on wildlife and species conservation.

“Every bat pup is important, especially for an endangered species like this one,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s bat area. “Rodrigues flying foxes nearly went extinct a few decades ago. That they’re still here shows that people can make a difference if we work together for wildlife.”

The zoo began housing Rodrigues flying foxes in 1994. Since then, it has raised more than 50 pups. Some of the bats have been sent to other zoos as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for Rodrigues flying foxes.

