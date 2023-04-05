3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Gresham intersection

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured Wednesday after a crash between two pickup trucks in Gresham, according to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street.

Police said firefighters helped rescue people who who’d been trapped by the crash inside the trucks. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. All are expected to recover.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

