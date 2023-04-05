Bane’s late burst leads Grizzlies past Trail Blazers 119-109

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 30 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Tuesday night.

Luke Kennard added 20 for Memphis, converting 6 of 10 3-pointers.

Skylar Mays, who signed a 10-day contract with Portland last weekend, led the Trail Blazers with 24 points and seven assists. Shaedon Sharpe added 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jabari Walker finished with 16 points.

Portland held the lead with nine minutes left, but Bane connected on a trio of 3-pointers over a four-minute stretch midway through the fourth. That was part of a 22-2 Memphis run to put away the feisty Trail Blazers.

As it has in recent games, Portland played without key pieces, such as leading scorers Damian Lillard (32.2 points a game), Anfernee Simons (21.1 points) and Jerami Grant (20.5 points), along with top rebounder Jusuf Nurkic (9.1 boards per game).

That left a number of reserves to carry the Trail Blazers, who are out of the playoff hunt.

The Trail Blazers chipped away at a 19-point Memphis lead in the first half when the Grizzlies became lackadaisical with the ball. That, and a much more focused Portland squad, led to Memphis holding a slim 66-62 lead at the break.

And at the start of the third quarter, Portland’s intensity continued and the Trail Blazers not only pulled even, but took the lead.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland was one of the few visiting teams to defeat the Grizzlies this season, winning 122-112 on Feb. 1. ... Portland already had eight players listed as “out” with the early injury reports. By the time coach Chauncey Billups got to the podium for his pregame comments, three more previously listed as questionable were not available. That left nine Trail Blazers in uniform. ... Jeenathan Williams, the rookie out of Buffalo signed by Portland on Saturday, started his first game and finished with four points.

Grizzlies: F Dillon Brooks took the night off with right hip soreness. Luke Kennard started in Brooks’ spot. ... The win snapped a four-game losing streak to Portland at FedExForum.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Play Thursday at San Antonio against the Spurs.

Grizzlies: Play the Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting.
9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting
Woman dead after Hillsboro bar shooting; 4 suspects wanted
Community grieves after woman shot dead at Hillsboro bar; police search for 4 suspects
EAGLE POINT HS WRESTLER LEG AMPUTATION
Eagle Point student loses leg after wrestling injury: ‘Bump in the road I gotta get through’
Oxbow, Oregon.
Two men killed in plane crash near Idaho-Oregon border
Lucia Silva-Santiago
Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers

Latest News

Providence's Justin Minaya in the second half of a college basketball game against the South...
Portland Trail Blazers sign 10-day deal with forward Justin Minaya
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaq Harrison goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA...
Sharpe scores 27 points, Trail Blazers edge Timberwolves
Portland Trail Blazers forward Kevin Knox II, second from right, passes the ball to forward...
Fox has 20 points, playoff-bound Kings beat Blazers 138-114
Lamarcus Aldridge has announced his retirement from the NBA.
LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement from basketball