Former royal chef cooking up classic British fish and chips at Vancouver food truck

A former royal chef is cooking up classic English dishes at Winston's British Fish N Chips.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Chef Darren McGrady spent 15 years cooking for the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. Now he’s serving up classic English dishes with his food truck Winston’s British Fish N Chips in Vancouver.

The food truck is located at 2711 Northeast Andresen Road.

McGrady is also working on opening a second location where he currently is based in Dallas, Texas.

Winston’s British Fish N Chips is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here. And you can follow Chef McGrady on YouTube here.

