Man wanted for setting fire to shed by Salem restaurant

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect.

The investigation began on Feb. 1 after a fire was set to a storage area next to the La Hacienda Restaurant at 475 Taggart Drive Northwest. The fire went out by itself and caused minimal damage.

Police said video surveillance shows a man walking up to the shed at about 2:15 a.m. and throw an incendiary device into it.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the man who is seen wearing eyeglasses with dark frames, black skull cap worn inside out, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes. He also wore blue Latex gloves.

Surveillance image of accused suspect lighting incendiary device (Salem Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the case to call the tip line at 503-588-8477.

