No totally dry days on our extended forecast

There are still some showers and isolated downpours roaming around on radar, but they’re mixed with sun breaks. I hope everybody is on rainbow watch. An isolated thunderstorm is still possible this evening, but eventually those showers should taper off and we should be mainly dry overnight and Wednesday morning.

Light, drizzly rain moves in sometime around midday, and it’ll be a wet afternoon and evening. High temperatures should be a hair warmer than today, reaching the low 50s for most. Our snow level is gradually rising, and should be above pass-level by Thursday afternoon. The higher ski resorts will still see snow, but it won’t be the powdery stuff of last weekend.

With each passing day it’s looking less and less likely that we’ll get a dry Easter weekend. The forecast has changed rapidly the last several days! The ridge of high pressure is staying to our south, and the Portland area appears to keep getting clipped by cooler troughs. That’s keeping us showery through the next seven days, with the wettest day on Thursday. Generally, the rain in the forecast this week looks to be pretty light.

A faster-moving front brings us breezier conditions along with showers on Friday. Although we’ll be back in the low 60s this weekend, we’ll still see some showers from time to time which appear to linger through early next week.

