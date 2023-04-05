Oregonians share their thoughts following Trump’s historic day in court

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People in Oregon are reacting to former president Donald Trump’s day in court.

This historic day in America has opinions split down the aisle.

People said seeing the image of a former president sitting in a courtroom facing criminal charges is something they’d never imagined happening.

“That is crazy. You would not expect a leader of a nation to be charged with criminal acts, that was our leader,” Melissa Lehrich, a visitor, said.

“It’s real crazy, crazy,” Ron McDowell, said. “It has been since he has been in office. When he was president, we were a spectacle.”

“Well it’s the first time, so it’s pretty unusual,” Jacquie Moon said.

Trump supporters said they think what’s going on is unfortunate.

“I think it’s sad personally. I think it’s a waste of money,” an Estacada resident said. “Go on a witch hunt, spend taxpayer dollars and time and effort where it could be applied elsewhere to improve the economy, to do the right thing for the American people.”

Others said they don’t agree what’s happening is politically motivated.

“I think anybody who says it’s all a Democratic witch hunt, it’s crazy. It’s going to hurt the Democrats because people are going to get behind Trump. They’re going to feel sorry for him,” Moon said.

And still there were others who said regardless of party lines, they do believe everyone should be held accountable.

“Nobody is above the law. Not even ex-presidents or presidents,” McDowell said.

“Whatever he deserves, I think that will show up in court,” Lehrich said. “I think that everybody is on the same level and if you do commit a crime, you should pay for it.”

Many people said they’ll wait to see the justice system run its course.

“He’s guilty, put him in jail. If he’s not guilty, let him go,” McDowell said.

